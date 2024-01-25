DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Davide Calgaro Stand Up Comedy

Retronouveau
Thu, 25 Jan, 8:30 pm
ComedyMessina
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

APERTURA PORTE 20.30 • SHOW: 22.00

Davide Calgaro, nato a Milano nel 2000, si avvicina al teatro a tredici anni. A 15 anni comincia a scrivere e provare monologhi comici nei laboratori di Zelig e nelle serate di stand up comedy milanesi.

Nel 2017 esordis...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Retronouveau SAS.
Lineup

Venue

Retronouveau

Via Croce Rossa, 33, 98124 Messina ME, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

