January Communion

The Social
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11
About

The Communion Club Night provides an opportunity to see the best, emerging artists around with its monthly residency at The Social in London. This month features Michael Marcagi, Absolutely Anytime, Liang Lawrence, a special guest, plus Communion DJs playi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Communion.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Absolutely Anytime, Liang Lawrence, Michael Marcagi

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland Street, Westminster, London, W1W 7JA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

