DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DUO TOULON CHAGNE

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 10 Mar, 12:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Apres plus de 1000 concerts en france et en europe le duo se reconstitue pour ce concert débridé ou le repertoire sera principalement axé sur des standards des années 5/60 et plus si affinités !

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Philippe Chagne

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open12:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.