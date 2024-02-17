Top track

Steely Eyed Lady

The Schizophonics

Voodoo Daddys Showroom
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNorwich
£14.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Schizophonics are, in one word, EXPLOSIVE. Their frenzied live performances tap into the same unstoppable combination of rock ‘n’ roll energy and showmanship that fueled the MC5 in the heyday of the Grande Ballroom. When they hit the stage, they grab y...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Punk Rock Blues.
Lineup

The Schizophonics

Venue

Voodoo Daddys Showroom

NR1 3JZ, Norwich, Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

