Sarah Harmer

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHollywood
$31.99
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Sarah Harmer

3/8/2024 at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

Fully Seated. Seating is first come, first served.

Sarah Harmer is a multiple award-winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter and environmental activist. Her solo music career la...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sarah Harmer

Venue

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4814 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90027, United States

Doors open7:00 pm

