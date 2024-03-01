DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VITALIC live

Link
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ATTENZIONE:

Il LINK è affiliato al circuito nazionale AICS, Associazione Italiana Cultura Sport.

La domanda di affiliazione sarà approvata dal direttivo del LINK e successivamente potrete ritirare la vostra tessera direttamente in via Fantoni 21 pagando...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da DECIBEL

Lineup

Vitalic

Venue

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

