Julie Byrne

Le Hasard Ludique
Wed, 5 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Super! présente

Julie Byrne en concert exceptionnel le 05 juin 2024 au Hasard Ludique !

Julie Byrne a évolué dans le monde en tant qu'artiste privée, caractéristique de sa personnalité, en dehors de toute popularité. Sa musique devient une atmosp...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julie Byrne

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

