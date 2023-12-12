DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Questa nuova avventura di Babbo Natale lo trova vittima della Strega Tecgia, intenta a rendere le persone dei tristi ed asociali robot attraverso il suo seducente ‘Ipnopad’. I suoi due fedeli folletti - Folli ed Etta - non capiscono cosa sia successo! Meno...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.