Desert Smoke + Tigerleech + Slowbot

L'international
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DESERT SMOKE

(Lisbon, Portugal - Stoner)

Desert'Smoke were born in Portugal, exploring the world of stoner and psychedelic rock. From very early on, they attracted the attention of important European stoner festivals, such as Sonicblast or Woodrock.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
Lineup

Desert Smoke, Slowbot, Tigerleech

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

