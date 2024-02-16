Top track

Jay- Jay Johanson (2º pase 23h00)

La Nau
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€20.74The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tras agotar las entradas con más de 3 meses de antelación, Jay Jay Johanson ofrecerá un segundo concierto el mismo día a las 23h00 en la sala La Nau de Barcelona.

Ha sido llamado el crooner digital, votado como el hombre más bello del mundo en definitiv...

Todas las edades
Organizado por CityZen Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jay-Jay Johanson

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:30 pm

