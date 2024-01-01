Top track

Fiesta Nochevieja Fulanita Vip Club

Sala Vesta
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
PartyMadrid
€27.81

About

¡Celebra con nosotras la entrada del 2024 por todo lo alto y con la fiesta más bollera!

Con dos djs de lujo:

- Paula Bailaferias

- Roxell

Ellas serán las encargadas de poner ritmo a la noche y hacerte entrar en el nuevo año como te mereces: B A I L A...

Para mayores de 21 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open1:00 am

