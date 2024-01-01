DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
¡Celebra con nosotras la entrada del 2024 por todo lo alto y con la fiesta más bollera!
Con dos djs de lujo:
- Paula Bailaferias
- Roxell
Ellas serán las encargadas de poner ritmo a la noche y hacerte entrar en el nuevo año como te mereces: B A I L A...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.