Bojockey

The Finsbury
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The unmissable Bojockey kick off their 2024 gallop with an intimate headline for The Sound Sniffer Sessions (#51) :: check out their debut album, thank us later!

Support from Folkestone-based folk muso Almahata (one of the finest songwriters in the countr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bojockey

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

