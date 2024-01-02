DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yummy! feat. DJThankYou, Salem Venus & more

Sleepwalk
Tue, 2 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

New York’s DJ Thank You blends connections between regional club sounds, popular music, and glimmering breaks. She is the curator and founder of the beloved party Viper Room as well as being a regular in clubs across New York (Elsewhere, Paragon, Bossa Nov...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

