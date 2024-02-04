Top track

Daykoda - THE PROCESS

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daykoda live @ BIKO Milano + special guest Ze In The Clouds

BIKO
Sun, 4 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Daykoda - THE PROCESS
Got a code?

About

Daykoda è il progetto del produttore e musicista milanese Andrea Gamba che esplora i campi tra l'elettronica e il jazz sperimentale muovendosi in maniera quasi astratta tra texture fortemente influenzate dalla beat music.

La discografia di Daykoda compren...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Daykoda

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.