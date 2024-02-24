DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sub Zero Project is a Dutch hardstyle producer duo, consisting of Thomas Velderman (born 19 April 1996) and Nigel Coppen (born 9 March 1997), most known for making the Qlimax 2018 anthem "The Game Changer". They are the youngest Qlimax anthem makers in his...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.