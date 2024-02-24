DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Subzero Project, Darksiderz

The Brooklyn Monarch
22 Feb - 24 Feb 2024
GigsNew York
$36.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sub Zero Project is a Dutch hardstyle producer duo, consisting of Thomas Velderman (born 19 April 1996) and Nigel Coppen (born 9 March 1997), most known for making the Qlimax 2018 anthem "The Game Changer". They are the youngest Qlimax anthem makers in his...

This is a 19+ event
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Darksiderz

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

