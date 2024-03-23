DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tortured Soul Live

The Jazz Cafe
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tortured Soul is 100% live modern, deep, soulful, house music freed from the DJ Booth that now boasts a million-streamed catalog.

Influenced by the classic songcraft of Prince, Heatwave, and Kool & The Gang, Tortured Soul is a collective of incredible int...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

