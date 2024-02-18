DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Aircooled will release their second album, Eat The Gold on February 16th 2024 on the Music's Not Dead label. Release day will be celebrated with a show at London's Third Man Records and then to Justines in Margate on the 18th February, tickets on sale now!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.