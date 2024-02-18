DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aircooled

Justines
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Aircooled will release their second album, Eat The Gold on February 16th 2024 on the Music's Not Dead label. Release day will be celebrated with a show at London's Third Man Records and then to Justines in Margate on the 18th February, tickets on sale now!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justines.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aircooled

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

