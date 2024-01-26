DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FUBU ORGANIZATION #5 w/ BIG GLTAOW & MORE

DOCK B
Fri, 26 Jan, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fubu Organization revient à Dock B le 26 janvier 2024 avec BIG GLTAOW + BIG YAYA + FOUR50 + JWLES + BOB MARLICH + LE LIJ + GR8 NI8 + 2JTWOJAY.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Fubu Organization & Les Docks de Pantin.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Big GLTAOW, Big Yaya, FOUR50 and 2 more

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.