Top track

Creole

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Late Night with Naim Amor & The Cocktail Hours

The Century Room
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Creole
Got a code?

About

($10-$15 Tickets | 9pm-12am) Naim Amor & the Cocktail Hours perform every 2nd Saturday at the Century Room, playing a blend of jazz, tiki, lounge and exotica! A limited number of advanced reserved tickets are sold with additional general admission tickets...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Naïm Amor

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.