DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Smile’s new album Wall Of Eyes, is released on XL Recordings. The new album, was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, and is produced and mixed Sam Petts-Davies. It features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Wall Of E
Read more
Rough Trade and XL would like to invite you to participate in an advanced listening party for The Smile's new album Wall of Eyes - to take place on Thursday, January 25th at 6p.
Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to and take home the record******...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.