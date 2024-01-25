Top track

The Smile - Wall Of Eyes

The Smile 'Wall of Eyes' Listening Party

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 25 Jan, 6:00 pm
PlaybackNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Smile

The Smile’s new album Wall Of Eyes, is released on XL Recordings. The new album, was recorded between Oxford and Abbey Road Studios, and is produced and mixed Sam Petts-Davies. It features string arrangements by the London Contemporary Orchestra. Wall Of E Read more

Event information

Rough Trade and XL would like to invite you to participate in an advanced listening party for The Smile's new album Wall of Eyes - to take place on Thursday, January 25th at 6p.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to and take home the record

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
Lineup

The Smile

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

