BRITs Week 2024 for War Child - Pendulum

HERE at Outernet
Fri, 23 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pendulum perform at HERE for BRIT's week 2024 for War Child

This is an 14+ (14s – 16s with an adult 18+, everyone in attendance to have photo ID) event

Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

