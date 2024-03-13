DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kashus Culpepper

Eddie's Attic
Wed, 13 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kashus Culpepper live at Eddie's Attic!

26-year-old Navy veteran Kashus Culpepper was born and raised in Alexander City, Alabama where he grew up singing in church and discovered the beauty of music of all genres. With influences ranging from Stevie Wonde...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.