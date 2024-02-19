DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Psychology of Fetish and Kink with Lindsay Dukes

Sue Townsend Theatre
Mon, 19 Feb, 7:00 pm
TalkLeicester
£14
A recent study in the UK found that approximately 50% of adults reported having a fetish or kink. Despite their prevalence, they are often shrouded in taboo and misunderstanding. In this talk you will learn about the psychological and biological underpinni...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
Sue Townsend Theatre

16 Upper Brown Street, Leicester, LE1 5TE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

