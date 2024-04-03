Top track

Kapa Tult - Es schmeckt nicht - Tour 2024

Häkken
Wed, 3 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
€19.08

Kapa Tult ist “Power Pop inklusive Rockausflippung, zu dem sich Fun und Feminismus umarmen.” (Musikexpress)

Ein Date, das romantisch anfängt, aber irgendwie passiert doch nicht viel mehr als Kuchen-Essen. Auf dem Schulhof stehen und sich fragen: “Warum ge...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music & K&F Artists
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Kapa Tult

Häkken

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

