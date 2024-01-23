DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nels Cline, Stuart Bogie (solo), Yuka Honda (solo), Dave Harrington’s Pranksters West

Zebulon
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
Nels Cline

Stuart Bogie (solo) (record release show for new record on DFA)

Yuka Honda (solo)

Dave Harrington’s Pranksters West

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Maximum Overdub & Zebulon.
Nels Cline, Stuart Bogie, Yuka Honda and 1 more

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

