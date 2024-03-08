Top track

Plastic Canoe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Agaskodo Teliverek, Dog Chocolate & Barbican Estate

New River Studios
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Plastic Canoe
Got a code?

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Agaskodo Teliverek, Dog Chocolate & Barbican Estate

£13 - New River Studios - 8th March 2024

____

Agaskodo Teliverek are a London-based quartet. Their extremely unconventional merging of various musical genres made Agaskod...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Agaskodo Teliverek, Dog Chocolate, Barbican Estate and 1 more

Venue

New River Studios

199 Eade Rd, London N4 1DN, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.