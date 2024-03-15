Top track

Cathedrale - Innit

Cathedrale + Guests

L'international
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

⚡ CATHEDRALE ⚡

(Toulouse, FR - Post-Punk, Howlin Banana)

En 7 années d’existence, un EP et quatre albums, les toulousains de CATHEDRALE ont peu à peu aiguisé leur formule : rythmiques millimétrées, voix frondeuses et guitares acérées au

service d’une mu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CATHEDRALE

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

