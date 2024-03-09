DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LINK pres. SAMA' ABDULHADI

Link
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 11:59 pm
DJBologna
€14.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In occasione della festa della Donna, torna al Link la regina della Techno, la prima DJ donna della Palestina. La sua è stata una sfida continua al patriarcato e agli stereotipi, nella sua musica le radici della scena berlinese, percepite e rielaborate con...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TBA EVENTS srl.

Dangeli, SAMA'

Link

Via Francesco Fantoni, 21, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:59 pm

