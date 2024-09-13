DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spring Attitude Festival 2024 | DAY 1 - Friday

Studi di Cinecittà
Fri, 13 Sept, 4:30 pm
GigsRoma
From €52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La 13° edizione di Spring Attitude Festival si terrà venerdì 13 e sabato 14 settembre negli Studi di Cinecittà.

Il biglietto REGULAR DAY 1 consente l'accesso a venerdì 13 settembre.

Il biglietto VIP DAY 1 consente l'accesso a venerdì 13 settembre con pri...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traccerare.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

7
Barry Can't Swim, The Blaze, Cosmo and 7 more

Venue

Studi di Cinecittà

Via Tuscolana 1055, 00173 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.