Jungle Splash: Kenny Ken, Jumping Jack Frost, Ray Keith, Ragga Twins & More

Brixton Jamm
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11

About

Jungle Splash proudly presents 'Original Soldiers,' a night that pays homage to the roots of jungle music on their return to Brixton Jamm!

Together Jungle Splash & Brixton Jamm are bringing together a community of music lovers, ravers, and jungle enthusia...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
Lineup

1
Kenny Ken, Jumping Jack Frost, Ray Keith and 1 more

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

