Feeling Gloomy - The Cure: Disintegration Special

The Phoenix
Sat, 4 May 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The 2nd May will mark the 35th anniversary of The Cure's absolute masterpiece Disintegration.

To mark this date we're going to be throwing another one of our legendary Cure specials, so backcomb your hair, get that eyeliner out and prepare yourself for a...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
Venue

The Phoenix

The Phoenix, 37 Cavendish Square, Marylebone, London W1G 0PP, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

