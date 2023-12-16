DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mixmag Lab Goa: Tommy Vercetti

Elephant & Co
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsGoa
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Mixmag Lab returns to Goa with an unmissable experience.

  • Come see for yourself by clicking the ‘Book Now’ to claim your RSVP spot - but act quickly, as space is extremely limited.
  • RSVP does not guarantee admission into the event. Venue holds the right...
This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Mixmag.

Lineup

Tommy Vercetti

Venue

Elephant & Co

House no. 1049/2, Survey no. 16/1 Grand Pedder Field, Peddem, Anjuna Landmark - 200 m after Prana Cafe Goa, Goa 403509
Doors open8:00 pm

