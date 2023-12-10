Top track

Amapiano VS Everybody Popup shop

Kaldis Rooftop
Sun, 10 Dec, 3:00 pm
ArtWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🌟 Amapiano vs Everything Pop-up Shop!🌟

📅 Date: December 10th , 3pm to 7pm

📍 Location: Kaldis Social house

Artists & Vendors: Apply To Exhibit

🔥 Prepare to be mesmerized! Join us for an extraordinary afternoon filled with art, passion, and music....

This is an all ages event
Presented by Soweto Global.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amapiano VS Everybody

Venue

Kaldis Rooftop

918 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

