Anna Luisa Petrisko, Pride Month Barbie, Isaac Sherman

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A night of experimental ambient and synthpop with Anna Luisa Petrisko, Pride Month Barbie and Isaac Sherman.

Anna Luisa's music spans from new age pop to film score. Her most recent album, "All Time Stop Now," was released on Practical Records and premier...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by 2220 Arts
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Anna Luisa

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:45 pm

