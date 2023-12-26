Top track

The Zen Circus - Canzone Di Natale

NATALE ZEN XIX EDIZIONE!

Lumière Pisa
Tue, 26 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyPisa
€15

Torna l'appuntamento annuale con il Natale Zen, quest'anno il 26 dicembre al Lumière di Pisa, e sarà la diciannovesima edizione!

Non sarà un concerto bensì una festa con i djset del Circo Zen e di Aloch!

Canzone di Natale come sempre non mancherà!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Locusta.

Venue

Lumière Pisa

Vicolo del Tidi, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

