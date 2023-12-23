Top track

Private Zero - Central

Fresh Ego Kid Christmas Party with Private Zero and Friends

The George Tavern
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fresh Ego Kid Christmas Party with Private Zero and Friends.

Lineup – Private Zero, K Bandit, Kayem2x, IMZ, Rizrock, STSwiss.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Fresh Ego Kid & Flystar MGMT
Lineup

Private Zero

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
150 capacity

