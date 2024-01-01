DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Do-Over is bringin’ your first favorite party of 2024!
The New-Over returns, saving your New Year's festivities with our annual New Year's Day burner to keep things extra swirly!
Join The Do-Over DJ's and mystery guests as we keep your heads ringin'...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.