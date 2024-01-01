DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The New-Over

1439 Ivar Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 2:00 pm
PartyHollywood
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Do-Over is bringin’ your first favorite party of 2024!

The New-Over returns, saving your New Year's festivities with our annual New Year's Day burner to keep things extra swirly! 

Join The Do-Over DJ's and mystery guests as we keep your heads ringin'...

This is a 21+ event. (Must present valid I.D.)
Presented by AKILA Eyewear.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

1439 Ivar Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90028

1439 Ivar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

