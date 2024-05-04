Top track

You Wish

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nightmares on Wax '25 Years Of Carboot Soul with full live band'

PROJECT HOUSE
Sat, 4 May 2024, 7:00 pm
DJLeeds
Selling fast
£33.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You Wish
Got a code?

About

To celebrate 25 years of his seminal album 'Carboot Soul' Leeds' very own Nightmares On Wax will be coming to Project House for a whole weekend takeover of live shows, DJ sets, parties, talks, food, drink and much more. The first event of the weekend to be...

This is a 14+ event.
Super Friendz presents…
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nightmares On Wax

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.