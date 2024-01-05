Top track

Tone Troy - You Give - Extended Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Producer Sessions

Deluxx Fluxx
Fri, 5 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tone Troy - You Give - Extended Mix
Got a code?

About

This event will include some of the most promising up and coming producers in the NYC house scene. With deep roots in the underground, they will showcase some of their newest projects and ID’s. We are excited to present this star studded lineup and kick 20...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Deluxx Fluxx NYC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tone Troy, BriGuy, GENPOP

Venue

Deluxx Fluxx

125 East 11th Street, BSMNT, New York City, New York 10003, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.