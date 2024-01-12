DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Menk' live da Germi

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Fri, 12 Jan, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
Selling fast
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MENK’ in lingua armena significa “noi”

MENK’ sono Xabier Iriondo e Francesco Valente

Il duo condivide da tanti anni progetti musicali ed ha dato vita ad un nuovo lavoro (registrato all’interno di una chiesa armena) per rompere le barriere esistenti tra l...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Venue

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.