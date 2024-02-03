Top track

For the Culture: Dance System + DJ Swisha + Kush Jones + Will OB + Day Cart + Cruz Cruz + DJ eh

The Office
Sat, 3 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

XXP & CitySoul are teaming up once again to bring you For the Culture—a night of pure, unadulterated electronic music at The Office. With DANCE SYSTEM at the helm, and support from some of Brooklyn’s coveted selectors, February 3rd assures groovy melodies...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by City Soul.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Dance System, DJ SWISHA, Kush Jones and 3 more

Venue

The Office

1308 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

