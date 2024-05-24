DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
A night of classic indie disco with DJs playing The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, The Killers, Franz Ferdinand, Daft Punk, Interpol, The Rapture, The Walkmen, Bloc Party, The Hives, Death From Above 1979, Cribs, Be Your Own Pet and ma...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs