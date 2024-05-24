DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meet Me In The Bathroom

Headrow House
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
A night of classic indie disco with DJs playing The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoenix, The Killers, Franz Ferdinand, Daft Punk, Interpol, The Rapture, The Walkmen, Bloc Party, The Hives, Death From Above 1979, Cribs, Be Your Own Pet and ma...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

