Top track

Fire Escape

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Gloomies

The Silverlake Lounge
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fire Escape
Got a code?

About

The Gloomies

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Gloomies

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.