NYE Free Party Hackney Wick

Crate Brewery
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us at Crate for a FREE party to ring in the New Year.DJs and dancing til late. Secure your spot with a ticket.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Crate Brewery.

Lineup

Pato, Remi Mazet

Venue

Crate Brewery

Unit 7 Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

