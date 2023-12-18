DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Silent Night

The George Tavern
Mon, 18 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dru Cripps Presents: Silent Night...holy night

All is calm, and all is bright

Come aRound yon Virgins, because it's comedy time.

Dru has wrangled some of the best, award winning, critically acclaimed comedians from around the circuit and posed them a ch...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Dru Cripps.

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

