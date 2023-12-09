DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sport National : Richard Francés | Why Patterns? | Stéphane Clor | Floy Krouchi

POPUP!
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€7.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
C'est avec un grand I que nous Invitons le samedi 9 décembre dès 19h30 (4 concerts donc on commence tôt) au POPUP! du Label, salle de concert non loin de Gare de Lyon. Un endroit que peu d'entre nous fréquente mais nous avons bien tord ! Super son et de bo...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par POPUP!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Why Patterns, Richard Francés, Stéphane Clor

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

