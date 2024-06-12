Top track

Night City Aliens

The Armed

HERE at Outernet
Wed, 12 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pink Mist & Festival Republic Present The Armed

THE ARMED will be delivering the DEFINITIVE VISION of their PERFECT SAVIORS WORLD TOUR at OUTERNET in LONDON on 12 JUN 2024. It will be an exclusive, one-of-a-kind AUDIO/VISUAL experience. Find out more at T...

This is an 14+ event (14 - 16s to attend with an adult)
Presented by Pink Mist & Festival Republic
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Armed

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

