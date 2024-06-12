DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pink Mist & Festival Republic Present The Armed
THE ARMED will be delivering the DEFINITIVE VISION of their PERFECT SAVIORS WORLD TOUR at OUTERNET in LONDON on 12 JUN 2024. It will be an exclusive, one-of-a-kind AUDIO/VISUAL experience. Find out more at T...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.