Reflections: Steve Roach “Structures From Silence”

Grace Cathedral
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
Join Reflections for a two-hour immersion into sound, light, and space with ambient legend Steve Roach, in celebration of his 1984 album Structures From Silence.

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Reflections.

Steve Roach

Grace Cathedral

1100 California Street, San Francisco, California 94108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

