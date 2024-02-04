DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Le Boutique Bazaar Fetish Shopping Event

FYEO
Sun, 4 Feb, 1:00 pm
SocialLondon
About

Find 40+ brands showcasing kink wear, latex, leather, lingerie, saucy gifts, fetish art & sexy toys. LBB is a social shopping event with no dress code, and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Tickets are also available on the door though you may be required to...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Torture Garden & Charmskool.
Lineup

Venue

FYEO

23 City Rd, London EC1Y, UK
Doors open1:00 pm
Event ends7:00 pm

