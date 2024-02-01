Top track

Joy Clark - Guest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Songs of Peace and Love: Joy Clark

The Local
Thu, 1 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Joy Clark - Guest
Got a code?

About

The New Orleans-born artist Joy Clark is one of many singer-songwriters reviving the airy, guitar-driven pop music space Tracy Chapman birthed via her 1988 self-titled album. Clark's performances of late hearken back to that age.

Her latest album is on An...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.